Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,860 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $132,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $203.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $207.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

