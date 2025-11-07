MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.38 and traded as high as C$21.92. MCAN Mortgage shares last traded at C$21.71, with a volume of 22,402 shares traded.

MCAN Mortgage Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$860.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.51.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Financial Group is a mortgage investment company whose objective is to generate a reliable stream of income by investing its funds in a portfolio of mortgages (including single family residential, residential construction, non-residential construction and commercial loans), as well as other types of loans and investments, real estate and securitization investments.

