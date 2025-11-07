The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.51. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.4450, with a volume of 4,802 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The GDL Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 840.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 35,251 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

