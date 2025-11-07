The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as high as $8.51. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $8.4450, with a volume of 4,802 shares changing hands.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.
The GDL Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
