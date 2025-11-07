SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $130,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.