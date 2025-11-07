SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $130,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- After 16% Fall, Analysts Eye a Big Recovery in Meta Platforms
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.