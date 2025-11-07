Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 702,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 271,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Align Technology worth $133,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGN. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.45.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $133.73 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.00 and a 52 week high of $246.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $995.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Align Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

