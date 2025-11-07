Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €7.27 and traded as high as €7.81. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €7.73, with a volume of 3,188,578 shares.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 3.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €7.44 and a 200 day moving average of €7.27.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

