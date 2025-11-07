Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 702.37 and traded as high as GBX 753.50. Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 740.11, with a volume of 42,563,590 shares trading hands.
INCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inchcape from GBX 1,101 to GBX 1,115 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 920 price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,120 price objective on shares of Inchcape in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 988.75.
In other news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 665 per share, with a total value of £18,713.10. 9.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
