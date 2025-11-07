Bank of Montreal Can Has $26.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $26,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,429.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 113,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 106,143 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,788,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,937,000 after acquiring an additional 146,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $121.56 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $126.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

