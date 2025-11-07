TPG (TPG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TPG (NASDAQ: TPG):

11/5/2025 – TPG had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/5/2025 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $78.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – TPG had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – TPG was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – TPG was given a new $78.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/6/2025 – TPG was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

10/3/2025 – TPG had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $65.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – TPG is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2025 – TPG was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/27/2025 – TPG had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/8/2025 – TPG was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,242.11%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

