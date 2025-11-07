SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF $PSK Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after purchasing an additional 63,727 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,358,000 after buying an additional 66,590 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 275,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK opened at $32.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.85 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

