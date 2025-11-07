Ellevest Inc. Trims Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,262 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DHT were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 532,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 144,247 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. DHT had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 41.17%.The business had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DHT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.18.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

