iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD Stock Holdings Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 390,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $95.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day moving average is $89.92.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

