Ellevest Inc. Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,165 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 913,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 136,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $3,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.82.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. The trade was a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI stock opened at $177.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.40 and a 12-month high of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

