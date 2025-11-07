Ellevest Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NU during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NU by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in NU by 474.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $15.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.