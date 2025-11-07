Ellevest Inc. Invests $297,000 in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,742,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,461,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 253.6% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 482,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 345,763 shares during the period. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $67.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, CEO Mark R. Witkowski sold 100,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $6,408,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,075.76. The trade was a 73.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

