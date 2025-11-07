Ellevest Inc. Acquires 590 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 1,121.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Veralto by 4.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLTO. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veralto from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veralto from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.