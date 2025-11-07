Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,888 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3,914.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $119.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

