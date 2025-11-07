Ellevest Inc. Sells 231 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of VRTX stock opened at $416.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.18 and a 200-day moving average of $430.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $362.50 and a 52-week high of $519.88.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group set a $553.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $423.00 to $415.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.45.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.
