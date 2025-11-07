Ellevest Inc. Makes New $340,000 Investment in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,003 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYZ. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Block from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Block news, insider Dhananjay Prasanna sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $417,181.48. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,492 shares in the company, valued at $21,341,350.24. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $729,511.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 298,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,845,149.20. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 119,041 shares of company stock worth $9,052,531 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $70.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. Block had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

