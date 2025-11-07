Ellevest Inc. Makes New $271,000 Investment in Duolingo, Inc. $DUOL

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 26.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Duolingo by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Duolingo by 68.2% in the first quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 127,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after acquiring an additional 51,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duolingo from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.58.

Duolingo Trading Down 25.5%

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $193.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $299.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.44. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $544.93.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. Duolingo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 40.03%.The firm had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 3,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,280,203.30. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.39, for a total transaction of $3,471,294.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,757,269.55. This represents a 20.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,791 shares of company stock valued at $25,649,401. Company insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

