SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM Shares Purchased by Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.88 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $48.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

