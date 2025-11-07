Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 364,040 Shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF $BKDV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BKDV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 35.28% of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF worth $135,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKDV. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the first quarter worth $233,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $279,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000.

Shares of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64.

The BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on value companies of any market-cap globally. The fund seeks capital growth through a bottom-up investment approach, prioritizing intrinsic value, strong fundamentals, and positive momentum BKDV was launched on Nov 1, 2024 and is issued by BNY Mellon.

