Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,217,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after buying an additional 1,242,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 74.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,484,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 279.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,868,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 212,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $15,363,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMEO opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.90.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Vimeo had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $105.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMEO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.03.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

