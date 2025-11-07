Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. $VMEO

Cwm LLC reduced its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,066 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 15,217,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after buying an additional 1,242,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 74.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,484,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Vimeo by 279.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vimeo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,868,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after purchasing an additional 212,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the first quarter valued at about $15,363,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vimeo Price Performance
VMEO opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 390.20 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on VMEO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.03.
About Vimeo
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
