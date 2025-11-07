Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $145.47 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM $ACM

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,288,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of AECOM worth $145,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,080,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,224,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $130.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.89. AECOM has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

