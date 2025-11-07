Ellevest Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,504 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. KGI Securities set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $237.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its 200 day moving average is $157.32. The stock has a market cap of $385.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $3,767,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at $384,529,181.40. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

