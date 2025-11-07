First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF $BLV

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $73.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.