First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF $APUE

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:APUE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA APUE opened at $40.98 on Friday. ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.72 and a twelve month high of $42.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.02.

The ActivePassive U.S. Equity ETF (APUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Large Cap index. The fund blends an active and passive management approach to build its portfolio. The fund aims to optimize costs, tracking and potentially produce higher returns by shifting exposure between active and passive investments in the broad US equity market APUE was launched on May 3, 2023 and is managed by Envestnet.

