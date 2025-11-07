SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Stock Holdings Lifted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,227,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,135 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,732,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,653,000 after buying an additional 583,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,444,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,557,000 after buying an additional 183,095 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,788,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,691,000 after acquiring an additional 153,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,209,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,310,000 after acquiring an additional 233,536 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.44 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

