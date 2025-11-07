iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 207.7% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

HYG stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

