First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,218,000 after buying an additional 203,916 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.89.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $156.05 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.48. The company has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a PE ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.73.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

