First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $755,000 Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,571 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

