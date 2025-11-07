First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in SAP SE $SAP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in SAP by 122.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 280,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 221,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,312,000 after acquiring an additional 146,325 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,105.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,048,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SAP by 108.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 128,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 66,551 shares during the period.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.33.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $253.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $267.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $227.52 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

