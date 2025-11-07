First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,174 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CARR opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

