Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 6,540 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 114.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $250.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.09 and its 200-day moving average is $241.99. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

