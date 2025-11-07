Bank of Montreal Can Sells 318,605 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 318,605 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.36% of Fluor worth $30,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 2,695.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 800.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fluor from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Fluor stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. Fluor Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.59.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

