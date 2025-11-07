Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF $PID Holdings Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,098 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Brian Low Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,955,000. Kaye Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kaye Capital Management now owns 1,080,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,605,000 after buying an additional 70,919 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 126,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 41,089 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth about $485,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PID stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $869.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1721 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

