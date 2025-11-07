Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.21% of Paycom Software worth $28,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 651.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Paycom Software by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $334,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,482.91. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $163.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.50 and a 52-week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 20.30%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

