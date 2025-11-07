Bank of Montreal Can Has $29.85 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $29,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTI stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

