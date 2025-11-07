Bank of Montreal Can Has $31.22 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.36% of Shift4 Payments worth $31,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,636,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,236,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,814,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 343,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 112,717 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $221,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 285,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,240.92. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jared Isaacman purchased 104,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This represents a 12.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $66.91 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on FOUR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FOUR

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.