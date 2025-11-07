Kellanova $K Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,418 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Kellanova worth $26,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Kellanova in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.11 and its 200-day moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.74%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 343,765 shares of company stock valued at $27,455,360. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

