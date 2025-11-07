Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 78,629 Shares of Ameren Corporation $AEE

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,629 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.57% of Ameren worth $147,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Ameren by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 17,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth $444,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100.0% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 5.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $113.00 price target on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $102.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. Ameren Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.70 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

