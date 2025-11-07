NetApp, Inc. $NTAP Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 9.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,556 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,420 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 81.2% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NetApp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,376 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $123,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,074.76. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 779 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $94,936.73. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 21,029 shares of company stock worth $2,444,194 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.35). NetApp had a return on equity of 123.24% and a net margin of 17.77%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.840-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

