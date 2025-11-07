Atria Investments Inc Acquires 2,794 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Toast by 17.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 54,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of TOST opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $71,826.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 151,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,995.02. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,732 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $61,555.28. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 900,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,995,382.56. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,259 shares of company stock worth $2,299,020. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

