Burney Co. Sells 824 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,604 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,875,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 255,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 308,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,478,000 after purchasing an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $81.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $87.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

