C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $5.16 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,027.30. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Broadcom from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $355.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

