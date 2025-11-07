Burney Co. Buys Shares of 3,229 Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares $TECL

Burney Co. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $506,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kelly Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TECL stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.41. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

