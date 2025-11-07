Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation $CTSH

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 49.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 262.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other news, CAO John Sunshin Kim sold 2,500 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,843.40. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day moving average is $73.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology service provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.220-5.260 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.77%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

