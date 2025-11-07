First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF $FTXO Stake Boosted by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $34.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $36.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1688 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

