Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $127.55 Million Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 856,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Cincinnati Financial worth $127,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 97.5% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CINF opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $166.90.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.84. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.98 per share, with a total value of $153,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 58,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,058.36. This represents a 1.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

