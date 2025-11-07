Analysts Set Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) PT at $74.38

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.3750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Macro Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Macro Bank from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Get Macro Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Macro Bank

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macro Bank

Macro Bank Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Macro Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the first quarter valued at about $557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Macro Bank during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 11.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 56,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Macro Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter.

BMA opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. Macro Bank has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $118.42.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $834.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.51 million. Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Equities analysts predict that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.3051 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 89.05%.

About Macro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.